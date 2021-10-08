UK chosen to participate in COVID-19 booster shot study

More than 600 people will participate in a nationwide study on the effectiveness of a booster vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in the process of authorizing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for people with compromised immune systems. According to multiple reports, third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could be approved as early as Thursday.

Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky has been chosen to take part in a national study on the effectiveness of a booster shot from Johnson & Johnson. Around 660 participants will be enrolled in the study nationwide, which is focused on finding the best vaccine regimen to protect against COVID-19.

Participants will randomly choose one of three booster regimens and their immune response will be monitored over the course of the study. Participants must provide blood samples and will be asked to keep notes on their condition through an app. Everyone who participates in the study will be compensated.

To be eligible for the study, you must be at least 18 years old and have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of Feb. 2021. Participants in the trial of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are also eligible.

For more information and to take the eligibility survey, visit stopcovidky.com/booster.

