COVID-19 vaccine site opens at Cardinal Stadium Monday, here's what you need to know

Cardinal Stadium is set to open as the state's largest COVID-19 vaccination site April 12. Here's a list of what you need to know before scheduling your appointment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth's largest COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open at University of Louisville Cardinal Stadium through UofL Health Monday, April 12.

Governor Andy Beshear said the goal for site is to vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians a day as the Commonwealth has expanded eligibility to everyone over the age of 16.

We're breaking down some of the things you need to know before getting your vaccine at Cardinal Stadium:

What to bring

UofL Health asks those who have an appointment to bring a driver's license or a document with proof of age. Proof of insurance is not a requirement to receive the vaccine, but they must be able to verify that you are older than 16.

Location details



Cardinal Stadium is located is at 3134 S. Floyd Street. UofL Health is setting up 24 lanes to administer the vaccine in the one of the stadium's parking lots. The lot is the Purple Lot which is located past Central Avenue.

"We've been working with the city as well as the state around our traffic plans and to helping insure we don't interrupt the traffic light -- and we have traffic diverted out here on Floyd appropriately," UofL Health Dr. Hugh Shoff said. "As well with our over flow lot, we feel like we can get a lot of cars off the road and avoid having any traffic backups."

How to make an appointment

Appointments are now available online through May 28 for all Kentuckians 16 and older. Visit their website to find an appointment time.

After scheduling an appointment, UofL Health asks to sign up for their patient portal, MyChart. The portal provides more information on the vaccine and reduces wait times at the site.

If you have any issues scheduling the appointment online, call (502) 681-1435.

Inclement Weather

Rain or shine, the Cardinal Stadium site will be open. In case of inclement weather, part of the emergency plan is to move staff to Jim Patterson Stadium, UofL's baseball stadium.

AmeriCorp, Kentucky National Guard, medical students and University Hospital will work together to make sure things run smoothly.

Who is eligible

At the Cardinal Stadium site, all Kentuckians over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Once you schedule an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine, you are automatically scheduled for another appointment for the second dose. UofL Health will email you with information on the second appointment.

The site will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and later the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.