Kentucky's governor announced kids 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on May 13.

KENTUCKY, USA — Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky children ages 12 and older may receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 13.

On Wednesday, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15.

“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” Gov. Beshear said in a release.

There are about 231,000 Kentuckians in the 12 to 15 age group, making up around 5% of the state's population, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered. Now, many Kentucky children and young teens have a chance to roll up their sleeves and become heroes for their communities by receiving their shot of hope," the governor said.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is currently the only one approved for use in children 12 to 15 of the three vaccines in use across the U.S.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health said the Pfizer vaccine has proven to be "highly effective" in preventing cases of COVID-19 in children 12 and older, and vaccinating this age group will help protect more vulnerable adults.

In Kentucky, children ages 12 to 17 require consent from a parent or legal guardian to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

