Gov. Beshear: Enough vaccine on hand for big inroads toward goal

KENTUCKY, USA — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has enough COVID-19 vaccine to make big inroads toward achieving an inoculation benchmark to lift capacity limits at most businesses and venues.

He said Thursday that more than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine.

Beshear says the state has nearly 500,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available. And it expects to receive more than 150,000 doses next week.

On Monday, Beshear pledged to lift capacity restrictions at businesses and venues catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID-19 shot.

