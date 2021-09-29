Beshear outlines Kentucky's COVID-19 booster shot guidelines

Kentucky now recommends Pfizer recipients who are 65 and older, long-term care residents or at risk of severe COVID-19 infection should receive a third shot.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that Kentucky’s guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots have expanded.

The state now recommends Pfizer recipients who are 65 and older, long-term care residents or at risk of severe COVID-19 infection should receive a third shot six months after their second shot. A third shot is recommended at least 28 days after the second shot for recipients of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who are immunocompromised.

Beshear said Pfizer recipients 18 to 64 who are likely to be exposed at their workplaces should also get a third shot.

“What I want to do is clear up any confusion that’s out there and let you know who can get the boosters,” Beshear said at a virtual press briefing. “If you are eligible, go get them. There are plenty of vaccine doses out there.”

At this time, no booster dose is recommended for those that received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Beshear’s announcement comes days after U.S. health officials endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older, in addition to younger people who are at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs.

