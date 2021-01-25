'I feel great.' | 103-year-old woman among Belmont Village residents to receive second vaccine dose

Monday morning, Marjorie Cox and all the other residents at the community received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Marjorie Cox said she has been blessed with good health for the last 103 years.

"I got typhoid fever when I was 6 and I had a mild case," she said.

Cox now lives at Belmont Village Senior Living in St. Matthews. Monday morning, Cox and all the other residents at the community received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I feel great, enjoying the fun," she said. "The shot itself was okay."

Like many other people, Cox contracted the coronavirus last summer. Her daughter, Priscilla Steedly, said her mother learned the news on her birthday.

"I was visiting my son in Virginia and we were on the way home, and I raced home to the hospital," Steedly said.

But Cox said she barely felt any symptoms and was able to make a full recovery.

"I was getting Covid? I don't know anything about it," she said.

"She's immortal as far as I'm concerned," Steedly said.

According to executive director Ted Burfict, all 77 residents at Belmont Village Senior Living received their second dose of the vaccine, and a majority of the living community's staff have also gotten their booster shot. Burfict said the remaining staff will be able to get their shots in mid-February.

Cox said she is happy she has received the vaccine and will hopefully soon be able to once again see her loved ones again. As for how she has been able to stay calm during the pandemic, she said she just continues to live like she has for the last 103 years.

"If they can't change it, there's no use in worrying about it," she said. "If they can change it, do what they can do."

