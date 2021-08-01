Vaccine registration opened to Hoosiers 80+, demand is creating long wait times

People can register at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus vaccinations are now available to Indiana residents 80 and older.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Due to the high demand, you may have to wait to access the scheduling app.

Appointments can also be made by calling the state’s 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

Our vaccine registration site is experiencing high volume at this time. Please be patient and check back later. — Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) January 8, 2021

The state said Friday morning that it was experiencing slowdowns and urged people to be patient. People are asked to check the site or call 2-1-1 throughout the day if they don't want to remain on hold or if they get an error.

“We are gratified by the high interest in vaccine registration for our most vulnerable Hoosiers and encourage everyone to be patient,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We anticipated these scenarios on the first day and have a system in place to address them as quickly as possible.”

People having difficulty registering online can also call one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help with registration.

A total of 33,500 Hoosiers age 80 or older registered for free COVID-19 vaccines between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Friday. Among those registering, 21,000 people scheduled appointments in the first 90 minutes after registration opened.

At least one vaccine clinic will be located in each Indiana county. Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.