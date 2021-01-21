Black Louisville leaders receive vaccine as officials work to make vaccine distribution more equitable

Louisville medical professionals are trying to increase the trust of the vaccine within the Black community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a move to increase trust within the Black community, Black Louisville leaders received their COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.

In a small Urban League room, media set up while local leaders sat patiently in their socially distant chairs, waiting to receive their vaccine. Some were quiet, while others, like Luther Brown, spoke loudly about their excitement for receiving the vaccine.

“This is a life-saving tool,” Brown said.

According to Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville has reached 70% of their qualified white health care workers but only 30% of their qualified Black health care workers. In regards to the vaccine distribution she said that "so far, it has not been equitable in race."

Moyer, in conjunction with Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds, spoke about how getting key figures in the community vaccinations will increase trust.

Dr. Walter Malone Jr., pastor of Canaan Christian Church in Louisville, said he was excited and joyful after he received his vaccinations.

"I survived, I did it," Malone said.

Reynolds wanted to make sure that the Black community was represented.



“We have ministers here. We have grandmas here. The Black community is represented. I wanted people to understand that we are saying we trust this enough to move forward,” she said.

Despite the decision to receive the vaccine, there were some hesitancies among leaders.



“We are the ones who have been experimented on. We have always been disposable in this country and I still feel that. I was raised by people who feel that,” Reynolds said.

She said she made sure her questions were answered before committing to receiving the vaccine and trusting the science.

There is a historical distrust of medicine within the Black community stemming from the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. The distrust has been passed down through generations.

For Shantae King, she understands the hesitancy.

“I've always been warned and I have seen the experimentations that have gone on in the Black community," King said.



But she said she wants to be an example for those in her family.



“I decided if I can take it, I can be a testimony for some other people that I love," King said.



Malone said he believes he has an important role as a faith leader in the community.



"I thought it would be important as pastor of Canaan Christian church and one of the strong Black churches in Louisville to set an example for our African-American community,” Malone said.



Each person who spoke today, said to gain trust within the Black community, there needs to be more education and their concerns need to be addressed.

