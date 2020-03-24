WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines say they are preparing plans in the event that they have to voluntarily shutdown or in the event there is a government order to do so.

Airlines want to be ready for a scenario where virtually all passenger flights across the U.S. are affected. According to a Wall Street Journal report, industry and federal sources tell them that government officials are still considering the possibility of such a move. As the Wall Street Journal reports, sources say the nation's air-traffic control system has been ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

While the reports say there have been no moves quite yet by neither airlines nor the White House, airlines are struggling to keep routes going with low passenger levels.

According to the report, published in Market Watch, U.S. airlines have already drastically cut international routes, and have announced their plans to slash up to 40% of domestic routes.