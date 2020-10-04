LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The UPS Foundation has announced that it will support the shipping services for a University of Louisville project to create face shields. This is in response to the desperate need for more personal protection equipment for health care workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a news release, the project by the University of Louisville’s Additive Manufacturing Institute of Science & Technology (AMIST) started with a goal of providing face shields to local Louisville hospitals and other first responders.

The effort to assemble face shields using 3D printers (and later, injected molds) for some of the materials began with one small request in late March from health care workers at UofL Health.

UPS and UofL

RELATED: The best times to apply for Unemployment to limit your frustrations

RELATED: Real-time updates | Indiana reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths

RELATED: Real-time updates | Kentucky confirms 134 more positive coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.