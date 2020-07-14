UofL shares new COVID-19 treatments

New COVID-19 treatment options like plasma and nitric oxide are now in clinical trials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U of L public health experts have given an update on COVID treatments saying we are closer every day but still far from finding the answer.



New COVID-19 treatment options like plasma and nitric oxide are now in clinical trials. Both options have shown positive reactions in patients and preventative care.



Everyone wants to know about a vaccine and researchers are still working to find that magic strand.

"The idea is by trying so many different strategies at one time- surely one of them or more than one maybe 2 or 3 if were lucky will all work and then we can get to that magic number of 2 to 3 hundred million doses within a short period of time," Dr. Paul McKinney said.

Once health experts have a vaccine showing promise drug companies will need to start intensive trials which would include about 30,000 volunteers.

