LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with UofL Health say they are expanding their COVID-19 testing in South Louisville.

Beginning May 4, consolidated outpatient testing for UofL Physicians patients will take place at UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

“We are thrilled to offer this testing in south Louisville. We are committed to making sure our patients have easy access to the testing and care they need,” Melisa Adkins, chief administrative officer of Mary & Elizabeth Hospital said in a statement. “This test site will allow patients to stay closer to home for testing instead of having to drive to the downtown or west Louisville locations.”

This comes weeks after UofL Health opened their first drive-thru testing site at the corner of Brook and Liberty Streets and their recent partnership with the Park DuValle Community Health Center in the west end.

UofL Health says the two sites have tested 1,000 patients.

Officials say testing at all three locations are by appointment only and patients should contact their UofL Health primary care provider to schedule.

A limited number of tests will be available.

