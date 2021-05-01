UofL 'Pfizer Five' get their second COVID-19 vaccination

The first five frontline workers at UofL Health to get the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago received their second dose Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been exactly three weeks since the initial doses were put into what they're calling the 'Pfizer five's' arms. All frontline workers at UofL Health.

Now, they're protected after getting that second vaccine booster.

"It says a lot when health care workers are ready to roll up their sleeves in thousands around the world to get this vaccine because we've seen what it does," said Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor.

Dr. Val says she is seeing hope in frontline workers. While they'll still be wearing PPE and social distancing, the light is growing larger.

"I'm really looking forward to having some end to this because we see the sickest of the sick with Covid," said Dr. Mohamed Saad

So far UofL has administered just under 2,000 doses of the vaccine. The state just gave an additional 5,000 doses to the healthcare system to be given out in the next couple of weeks.

"We have sent out right around 71-hundred invitations," said Dr. Jason Smith. Of those, Dr. Smith says 195 people have declined to get vaccinated. As of right now, UofL has no repercussions against those deciding against vaccination.

Dr. Smith says those who have declined are mostly doing so because of pregnancy concerns. "The other ones were people that had covid to be honest with you and they simply said just put me at the end of the line, I've had Covid, I'll get the vaccine later, give it to someone else," said Dr. Smith.

"The first five at UofL Health to get fully vaccinated all say that they are feeling fine and don't expect any adverse symptoms. The aim for UofL is to get everyone vaccinated by the end of January.