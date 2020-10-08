COVID-19 testing available for UofL students, faculty

Testing through Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory will be available at four different UofL locations from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students and faculty at the University of Louisville will have access to free COVID-19 testing as they return to school, according to a press release by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory.

Testing will begin Monday, Aug. 10 and will continue every weekday through Aug. 21. Testing at the UofL Belknap campus will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium, University Club Ballroom and the Student Recreation Center. Testing at the Health Sciences Campus will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abell Building.

Students and staff will be required to show their University ID to get tested.

The fall semester for UofL undergraduate students is set to begin Aug. 17. According to the university's fall plan, all members of the campus community must wear masks and practice social distancing in public areas.

“As the country and our own community continues to deal with the grave impact of this public health crisis, Bluewater feels deeply fortunate to partner with the University of Louisville upon returning to campus this fall,” said Jennifer Bolus, Managing Partner of Bluewater. "We know it is critical that the students and staff at U of L have immediate access to testing for peace of mind and to protect the University community.”

According to the press release, Bluewater can process more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests a day, with a turnaround time of 48 hours or less. The company is working to further expand its testing capacity by adding a second shift and additional supplies.

“Our goal is to ensure every employer, every organization and every individual in Kentucky can have the peace of mind that testing is readily available to them,” Bolus said.

The release said Bluewater is one of the leading full-service diagnostic laboratories in the state of Kentucky. The company offers several drive-thru coronavirus testing locations in multiple counties including Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt. A full list of locations is listed here.

