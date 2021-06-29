Kentucky's first COVID-19 drive-thru testing and vaccine site to close

UofL Health said the closure of the Brook and Liberty Street location marks another sign of progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is shutting down.

In a news release, UofL Health said Wednesday would be the last day for the testing and vaccination site at the Corner of Brook and Liberty Street.

They said the closure marks another sign of progress in the fight against pandemic.

The site first opened in March 2020.

Officials with UofL Health said those who still need a vaccine or need to tested can do so at their Urgent Care Plus locations throughout the region.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.