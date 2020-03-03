LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, university officials are preaching the facts, not fear, especially with students heading off to spring break.

"We're continuing to evaluate and decide whether or not we need to change any other plans as well as advise otherwise," Indiana University Director of Media Relations Chuck Carney said.

Universities around the country have issued advisories to students and staff in light of the spread of coronavirus. Indiana University, the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky have banned sponsored travel to China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran, which the CDC has labeled as "Warning Level 3," advising against non-essential travel to those locations.

"We've advised the faculty, staff, and students that they really can't go to these countries because there will be consequences upon return," Carney said.

With regards to other popular spring break destinations like Florida, which has seen at least two confirmed cases of coronavirus, Carney said that is a decision for the students and their families. The school is providing resources to help them with their decision, like the CDC website, which IU, UofL and UK are all recommending students look at before leaving on vacation.

"Make sure that they're aware of what's happening in any area they may be going to and they stay up to date on what the most recent news is," he said.

Julia Frith, the system manager for infection prevention with Norton Healthcare, said people should educate themselves before traveling, but preaches good hand hygiene regardless of their spring break plans.

"Keeping your hands clean, hands out of your face are the good strategies to prevent respiratory illness," she said.

"In the end, they just need to use common sense as well and of course we're telling them here on campus before they ever leave to use good hygiene and do the simple things like washing their hands frequently," Carney said.

