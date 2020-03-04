LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UK HealthCare announced plans for a 400-bed field hospital on the University of Kentucky campus at Nutter Field House to care for a potential surge in patients who contract the COVID-19, officials said Friday.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. “We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The field hospital will be ready in two weeks, officials said.

Details of the hospital include:

Rooms will be partitioned.

Standard Sub Flooring System, Nurses Stations, Heavy Duty Cots, Dedicated Break Rooms.

Nebulizing Station or Area.

Shower Units with Daily Sanitization, Universal Body Soap and Sanitization of Shower Units.

Daily Towel Service, Restroom Units with Daily Sanitization, Portable Handwashing Stations.

Daily Laundry Service.

Temporary generated power to ensure potable water for food services, shower and restroom.

“Mitch Barnhart and the UK Athletics Department stood up immediately to offer assistance in meeting this public health crisis,” Newman said. “They have been, and continue to be, critical partners in our ability to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our community at this crucial time.”

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Expo Center Fairgrounds in Louisville would be used as a field hospital.

The field hospital at the Fairgrounds can house up to 2,000 patients.

