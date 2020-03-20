LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U of L moved classes online for the rest of the semester and asked students to move out of dorms by March 29.

Professors had to switch their course plans for the rest of the semester to include online lectures and assignments.

“It’s not as interactive as my regular classes,” Assistant Biology Professor Dr. Rachel Hopp said.

Hopp records lectures with slides that students can watch at any time during the day. They also take quizzes and tests through a computer.

“Normally in the classroom we’re in right now, I would give a paper test and it would be more of a Scantron situation,” Hopp said.

Hopp says some students and parents have been a bit apprehensive about how this change will affect their learning.

“I would tell them many faculty are working very hard to make it all happen and give them a good experience and make sure they learn what they need to,” Hopp said.

She says labs will be difficult to replicate, since students aren’t able to get that hands-on experience, instead working through photos taken by teaching assistants of what’s under a microscope.

But Hopp hopes the newness of the situation will wear off, and students will be back to work as usual soon.

“Hopefully after we do another week of this they’ll get used to the routine,” Hopp said.

RELATED: Enjoy nature while being mindful of social distancing

RELATED: A third Hoosier has died from COVID-19

RELATED: Former UofL player starts fundraiser for those affected by coronavirus in Louisville

RELATED: Kentucky-based testing laboratory now evaluating for COVID-19 for the Commonwealth, nation

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.