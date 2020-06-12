Trump says Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19

The president said on Twitter that his lawyer, the former New York mayor, has the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The related video above was published Nov. 19.

President Donald Trump's lawyer former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that Giuliani has the coronavirus, saying "get better soon Rudy, we will carry on."

Giuliani has been part of the president's efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election.

Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump has been seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win of the vote, with Giuliani appearing in court for the first time in decades to argue what have been found as baseless claims that election fraud had occurred.

He made an appearance earlier on Sunday on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Andrew Giuliani, Giuliani's son and a White House aide, tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He tweeted Nov. 20 that he was experiencing mild symptoms and was in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.

His announcement came less than 24 hours after he'd reportedly attended a press conference held by his father and others at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.