LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An employee of Treyton Oak Towers, a senior living community in Old Louisville, has been placed on enforced quarantine, according to Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness.

The department made repeated attempts to contact the employee to make sure they were self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. When visiting the employee’s home, the department said it was clear someone was home but not answering.

The department sought to enforce quarantine and the employee was fitted with an ankle bracelet.

Treyton Oak Towers has faced a deadly outbreak of the virus.

