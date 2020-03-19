CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Leaders in Clarksville announced new measures within the town Thursday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, all Town of Clarksville facilities are closed to the public.



"We know it's an inconvenience,” said Kevin Baity, the town manager. “Please understand that the steps and the measures we've taken are to protect their health as well as the health of our employees."

But even though the government center building is currently closed to the public, that doesn’t mean service is suspended. Payments for utilities or other paperwork can now be dropped off through a drive-thru window on the backside of Town Hall.

“That is going to be our kind of direct point of contact with the public if there needs to be a passing of information or paperwork back and forth,” said Baity.

Baity says the window is cleaned several times a day as a precaution. The town is also still providing services through telephone, email or mail.

A full list of the procedures put in place Thursday can be found here. Those will be in effect through April 13.

Public meetings have not been canceled. Baity said those will be assessed on an ‘as needed’ basis. That includes a planning commission meeting and a building and zoning meeting next week. Baity said leaders will decide on Monday whether those meetings will continue.



"A lot of these involve projects that are contractors,” said Baity. “And contractors and businesses are already feeling an impact with the closure of a lot of places and we just felt that it was imperative that we remain open so that we can process those requests that allow those businesses to stay in business or contractors continue the developments that were going, or that they have in progress."

Closure updates can be found on the town’s website. Baity said leaders are also in the process of launching a new online portal for processing applications for building permits and contractor registrations. With the new closures in effect, that portal could be launched sometime next week.

