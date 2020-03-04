MAINE, USA — Should you wear a mask out in public? It’s a question on the minds of many caught at the divide on whether it will help or hurt in the fight against the coronavirus.

For weeks, officials have urged community members to avoid buying masks, saying doing this robs healthcare workers of desperately needed protective wear at the front lines.

Now, we're hearing a different message, seeing the potential benefits masks could have for the average person.

The CDC is now recommending that you do wear a mask when going out in public, they're recommending that most people wear a cloth mask.

The CDC is offering suggestions on how to make homemade cloth face coverings.

"The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance," says the CDC's website.

Wearing a cloth face-covering can prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public," to help prevent those that are more susceptible to the virus from getting sick.

