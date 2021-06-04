Thorntons to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic with Norton Healthcare

The clinic, hosted at Thorntons Store Support off Old Henry Road, will offer vaccines to anyone working or living in Kentucky who is eligible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons is partnering with Norton Healthcare to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees and residents in Kentucky Friday, April 9.

The clinic, hosted at Thorntons Store Support off Old Henry Road, will offer vaccines to anyone working or living in Kentucky that is eligible per current state guidelines as supply is available.

To participate, Kentuckians must bring a valid ID and insurance card if possible. Anyone 16 or 17 must have a parents or guardian present. The clinic is not a drive-thru and will require temperature checks to enter the building.

Norton is administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and will schedule participants' second dose for April 30.

The event will be at Thorntons' 2600 James Thornton Way location from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Participants can follow traffic patterns to the building entrance. People are asked to come about 10 minutes before their appointment and stay around 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Appointments can be made both online and over the phone. Anyone eligible can either visit http://bit.ly/NHCThorntons or call Norton Healthcare at (502) 861-4499.

While the clinic is only one day, several other clinics have opened for longer stays in the Louisville area. For more information on where to get the vaccine, click here.

