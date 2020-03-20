LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the entire country is encouraged to practice social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus many of us are experiencing cabin fever.

Not to worry, we’re on your side to help you navigate your day a little better with the following things to do below:

Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon all weekend as Americans hunker down amid coronavirus

"Netflix Party" lets friends watch TV together while social distancing

Local Museums

List | Museums you can enjoy online while you're social distancing

The Filson Historical Society | The museum offers digitized collections you click through.

Kentucky Derby Museum | The museum is expected to be closed for the next two weeks, according to its website. There are some exhibits that you can click through online by hovering your cursor over the photo and it will prompt you to view the exhibit. You can also check them out on YouTube.

Muhammad Ali Center | The Muhammad Ali Center is temporarily closed, but you can check out what the center offers on its website. Here's a quick tour via YouTube.

Museums in Kentucky | The Kentucky Tourism website offers a full list of museum experiences in Kentucky. Be sure to check each museum's website or call ahead to see if the museum is open or if there are online exhibits available.

Frazier History Museum | Located in Louisville the museum is now virtual. Here is an example of the sort of content that folks can expect each and every day

Video Lessons: One of our Education team members will provide an interactive history lesson or activity for families, like this video on the Annie EGGson Taylor Challenge.

One of our Education team members will provide an interactive history lesson or activity for families, like on the Annie EGGson Taylor Challenge. Object Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at one of the objects or artifacts at the Frazier.

A behind-the-scenes look at one of the objects or artifacts at the Frazier. Staff Picks: You'll get book recommendations chosen by our staff like the below book from Megan Schanie, Manager of School and Teacher Programs

National Museums

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. | The Smithsonian features a collection of 145 million natural specimens and artifacts. You can check out their tours and exhibits on YouTube.

National Women's History Museum | March is Women's History Month and you can check out the rich history of women in America and their impact through online exhibits and the museum's Youtube channel.

J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles | The museum offers a massive collection of paintings, photographs and so much more. View online galleries and videos of the museum's offerings on its website.

National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. | This American art museum features two online exhibits through Google. You can also check them out on YouTube.

Guggenheim Museum in New York | Thanks to a Google Street View feature, visitors can tour the museum's famous spiral staircase without ever leaving home. The museum also has exhibits and presentations that you can watch on YouTube.



International Museums

British Museum - London | The British Museum allows virtual visitors to tour the Great Court and Egyptian mummies. Visitors can view plenty of artifacts on the museum’s virtual tour. You can also view exhibits and presentations on its YouTube Channel.

Musee d'Orsay - Paris | You can virtually walk through this popular gallery that houses dozens of famous works from French artists including Monet, Cézanne, and Gauguin, among others.

Van Gough Museum - Amsterdam | Virtually visit the largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh, including over 200 paintings, 500 drawings, and over 750 personal letters through Google.

Guggeinheim Museum, New York

National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

Pergamon Museum, Berlin

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Uffizi Gallery, Florence

MASP, São Paulo

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

The Lourve, Paris

To see more, visit Google Arts & Culture’s collection of museums.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.