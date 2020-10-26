Indiana confirms 2,009 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 4,130, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

INDIANAPOLIS — This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon, while Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, October 26

Noon

Indiana State Department of Health reported on Monday that there are 2,009 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, totaling more than 164,000 cases.

There are an additional 13 deaths totaling 3,907 Hoosiers who have died since the start of the pandemic.

Indiana's 7-day all-test positivity rate is 6.9%.

11 a.m.

State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals entered the weekend with their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the coronavirus outbreak reached the state seven months ago. The state health department has also added 38 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll over past two days.

The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 4,130, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

The 1,685 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Friday marked Indiana’s most since mid-April and also up about double from late September.

