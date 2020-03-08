Texas Roadhouse employees possibly exposed to coronavirus

Fifteen to 20 employees at their St. Matthews location may have been exposed to the virus two weeks ago, officials told WHAS11 News.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Company officials at Texas Roadhouse said 15 to 20 employees at their St. Matthews location were possibly exposed to someone with coronavirus.

WHAS11 News reached out to the company on Sunday who said the incident happened two weeks ago.

Officials said none of its employees worked while they were sick and most of them have went through the quarantine process.

They said no guests came in contact or were exposed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.