Some Target workers are planning a mass sickout to draw attention to their safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The group Target Workers Unite is calling for a mass sickout to protest because it says the "foot traffic and guest behavior" inside stores has been "atrocious" and its putting employees at risk.

"They do not respect our space, they are not coming to our stores exclusively for essential items, but are occupying our stores out of boredom and for fun," the group states on its website.

A liaison with the employee activist group, Adam Ryan, told USA TODAY that the "safety measures that Target has rolled out are half-measures, and they haven’t done enough to prioritize safety."

Target first reduced store hours in mid-March and earlier this month started supplying masks for its workers, but they are not required to wear them. The company previously announced it would be promoting social distancing within its stores and limiting the number of guests, if needed.

The company shared an update Thursday on the measures in place to support employees and announced that a $2 an hour temporary wage increase would be extended until May 30.

RELATED: LIST: Stores designate shopping times for seniors, vulnerable during COVID-19 outbreak

"It’s important to us that Target team members feel comfortable sharing their concerns and we provide opportunities for them to do so," Target said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We’re focused on supporting our team and recognizing the important role they’re playing for families and communities across the country amid the coronavirus."

RELATED: Amazon fires New York warehouse worker who staged walkout

Ryan told USA TODAY that so far employees from more than a dozen stores have signed up for the sickout, which also coincides with International Workers Day.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, employees at other retailers have also protested safety issues. Amazon warehouse workers are also staging a protest this week, with organizers saying more than 350 workers from about 40 warehouses had pledged to call off work this week, according to NPR.

A customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

AP