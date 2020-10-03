MINNEAPOLIS — Target's CEO Brian Cornell released a statement regarding the store's response to the surge of purchases due to the coronavirus.

Target will be adding hours to their payroll to help increase daily cleaning procedures.

Cornell said there will be more time spent cleaning the store, including surfaces like checkout lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes.

The super retailer will temporarily stop handing out food samples, out of an abundance of caution, according to the statement.

Staffing increases will also be made for order pick-up and drive up services.

Team members are encouraged to stay home if sick and are asked to restrict non-essential travel.

Cornell said teams are working around the clock to keep in-demand products in stock, like cleaning products, medicine and pantry items. However, starting this weekend there will be a limit in place on the amount of "key items" per purchase, in order to ensure more guests can get the products they need.

