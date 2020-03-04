LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC announced Friday that passengers should limit travel to essential trips only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The public transportation system cites the governor's March 25 emergency “Stay at Home” order as the cause.

The change begins April 3 and continues through April 30 or until the governor's order is lifted, TARC is limiting ridership to “essential services only.”

“TARC continues to monitor the developments of COVID-19 daily. We are asking our passengers to limit their trips with TARC to ‘essential trips only’ in an effort to help practice the important measures of social distancing,” TARC Co-Executive Director, Laura Douglas said

TARC classifies these essential trips as:

Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family members and pets such as groceries or products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home.

Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family, household members and pets, including things such as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies.

Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, and to transport a family member, friend or their pet for essential health and safety activities, and to obtain necessary supplies.

Employment in essential business services, meaning an essential employee performing work for an essential business as identified by the governor.

According to TARC, each bus will be properly posted with a notice stating:

"ALL TARC BUSES ARE NOW ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY. Please follow guidance from your state and local authorities. Unless obtaining necessary supplies and services to sustain your life and the lives of others, or traveling to and from employment in an “essential business” that is “necessary to sustain life,” you should remain at home. DO NOT TRAVEL ON TARC UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY"

TARC asks travelers, who are not essential workers, to avoid traveling on buses during the peak travel times of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“With a priority placed on the safety and health of our riders, and our drivers, we are asking passengers to only travel on TARC if necessary. This will increase the level of protection for essential trips taken by frontline workers, hospital staff, and emergency responders. The best way to protect yourself is to stay home unless your trip with TARC is essential,” TARC Co-Executive Director, Margaret Handmaker said.

All fixed-route buses and TARC3 vehicles are being cleaned and sanitized daily in accordance with CDC guidelines, the public transportation system said.

