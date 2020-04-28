LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government has received $50,000 from The Bufford Family Foundation to deliver food to homebound seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Susan and Randy Bufford reached out with the gift as part of their effort to make a positive impact during the pandemic, and in honor of the foundation’s motto, “Helping Others is Always the Right Thing to Do.”

The couple each selected several causes to support, with the desire to help more vulnerable seniors receive home-delivered meals rising to the top of Susan’s list.



“Feeding local seniors who perhaps cannot get out is a mission close to my heart,” she said. “Now in this time of the pandemic, it is especially important to help keep our seniors safe and well-nourished. Randy and I are honored on behalf of The Bufford Family Foundation to provide this support.”



This donation will cover the cost of weekly deliveries of five frozen meals for up to 500 homebound seniors today through May 31.



Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services – which also operates the city’s Meals on Wheels program, as well as a congregate meal effort before the COVID-19 crisis forced its closure, will administer the new effort, which is being supported by a cross-functional group of Metro employees reassigned during the pandemic.



Masterson’s Catering is preparing the food and dispatching drivers across the city every day to make the deliveries, practicing safety measures, including wearing gloves and observing social distancing.



Referrals of eligible residents for this effort came from a combination of senior service providers, Louisville Metro Council, and individual family members. Basic eligibility criteria include:

· Jefferson County residents aged sixty (60) or over, or the spouse of a person aged sixty (60) or over

· Unable to access a grocery or delivery service due to an illness or an incapacitating disability; and

· Does not have a person in the home able to prepare a nutritious meal on a regular basis



In addition to the donation enabling additional senior meals, The Bufford Family Foundation donated $50,000 to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund to provide further financial support to households, businesses, and nonprofit organizations working at the frontlines of Louisville-area coronavirus outbreak.

“I am so appreciative of the generosity of Susan and Randy Bufford,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “Their donations allow us to deploy more resources where they are needed the most.”





