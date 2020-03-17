LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerns about coronavirus have changed the way we live our lives. With recommendations from the government to practice social distancing, many people are working from home, avoiding crowds and canceling events to help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

While these measures are important to save lives, many local businesses are facing challenges to stay in operation.

"Our locals mean a lot to us," said Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA).

LIBA has created an online resource to help the community stay connected with local businesses during this time. It includes a directory of local businesses and recommendations for how to continue supporting them.

"Louisvillians have always been strong supporters of these businesses that are a huge part of our community character, and we're asking everyone to remember them during these uncertain times. Especially because dollars spent locally will continue to circulate right here in our community at a much greater rate," said Jennifer Rubenstein,executive director of LIBA.

LIBA recommends:

Visiting KeepLouisvilleWeird.com for the directory to find businesses offering delivery, pick up, online ordering, etc.

Purchasing gift cards to use as a later date or to give as gifts

Paying for items now and picking them up later

Keeping memberships to gyms, classes, studios, etc.

Using curbside pick up and delivery

