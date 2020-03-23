LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced all non-essential retail stores must close Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. as Kentucky continues to have more cases of COVID-19.

Stores included in the executive order are:

Any vehicle dealerships

Furniture stores

Electronics stores (i.e. Best Buy)

Entertainment (i.e. movie theaters)

Appliance stores

Cosmetics or beauty supply stores (i.e. Sephora, Ulta Beauty)

Optical stores (i.e. eyeglasses stores)

Health or personal care shops

Clothing, shoe, jewelry or leather stores

Sporting good stores (i.e. Dick's, Kratz Sporting Goods)

Musical instrument stores

Bookstores

Department stores (i.e. Macy's, J.C. Penney)

Florists

Office supply stores or gift shops (i.e. Staples)

Used-merchandise stores (i.e. thrift shops)

Any other miscellaneous retailers

Places that remain open include:

Car, truck or van rentals

Autoparts, tire or repair stores

Building or gardening dealers (i.e. Lowe's, Home Depot)

Banks, credit unions or other financial services

Pharmacies and drug stores

Grocery stores

Supermarkets

Specialty food stores (i.e. bakeries)

Meat markets

Fish, seafood markets

Fruit, vegetable markets

Beer, wine and liquor stores

Gas stations and convenience stores

General merchandise stores (i.e. warehouse clubs, supercenters)

Pet and pet supply stores

Beshear already ordered gyms, salons and sporting event facilities to close. Restaurants will continue to operate on a carry-out, delivery or drive-thru basis. There is no timeline on when the restrictions would end.

Kentucky has qualified for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Assistance. Small businesses, for-profit contractors and private nonprofits are all eligible for low-interest loans.

The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be filled out and filed online by clicking here.

Several local businesses are hiring to meet demands during the coronavirus pandemic. Kroger, Walmart and Domino's have all listed job postings in the past week. For more information, click here.

