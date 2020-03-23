LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced all non-essential retail stores must close Monday, March 23 at 8 p.m. as Kentucky continues to have more cases of COVID-19.
Stores included in the executive order are:
- Any vehicle dealerships
- Furniture stores
- Electronics stores (i.e. Best Buy)
- Entertainment (i.e. movie theaters)
- Appliance stores
- Cosmetics or beauty supply stores (i.e. Sephora, Ulta Beauty)
- Optical stores (i.e. eyeglasses stores)
- Health or personal care shops
- Clothing, shoe, jewelry or leather stores
- Sporting good stores (i.e. Dick's, Kratz Sporting Goods)
- Musical instrument stores
- Bookstores
- Department stores (i.e. Macy's, J.C. Penney)
- Florists
- Office supply stores or gift shops (i.e. Staples)
- Used-merchandise stores (i.e. thrift shops)
- Any other miscellaneous retailers
Places that remain open include:
- Car, truck or van rentals
- Autoparts, tire or repair stores
- Building or gardening dealers (i.e. Lowe's, Home Depot)
- Banks, credit unions or other financial services
- Pharmacies and drug stores
- Grocery stores
- Supermarkets
- Specialty food stores (i.e. bakeries)
- Meat markets
- Fish, seafood markets
- Fruit, vegetable markets
- Beer, wine and liquor stores
- Gas stations and convenience stores
- General merchandise stores (i.e. warehouse clubs, supercenters)
- Pet and pet supply stores
Beshear already ordered gyms, salons and sporting event facilities to close. Restaurants will continue to operate on a carry-out, delivery or drive-thru basis. There is no timeline on when the restrictions would end.
Kentucky has qualified for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Assistance. Small businesses, for-profit contractors and private nonprofits are all eligible for low-interest loans.
The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans can be filled out and filed online by clicking here.
Several local businesses are hiring to meet demands during the coronavirus pandemic. Kroger, Walmart and Domino's have all listed job postings in the past week. For more information, click here.
RELATED: 'We don’t know what’s going to happen' | Salon owner fears for the industry
RELATED: 'This is something that none of us have ever faced': Local businesses impacted by pandemic
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.