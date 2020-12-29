When can you expect your stimulus check? Answering your top questions

While there are still some unknowns, we're answering some of your top questions about this second stimulus check.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion-plus COVID-19 and annual federal spending package Sunday that will provide relief for millions of Americans.

While there are still some unknowns, we're answering some of your top questions about this second stimulus check.

When will the stimulus check hit my account?

Unfortunately, it's unknown when you'll get the $600 direct payment.

The relief bill says the Treasury Department has until Jan. 15 to send out the payments, per the Washington Post. If the payments are not mailed or direct-deposited by then, Americans must wait until they file a 2020 tax return.

It took about three weeks for the first checks to start appearing in accounts at the beginning of the pandemic, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the direct payments could head out a few days after the signing because most of the work in setting up the payments was done during the first round.

Mnunchin tweeted Tuesday saying payments may begin to arrive in some accounts as early as Tuesday night into the first week of January.

Who qualifies for this second round of stimulus checks?

If you are single and made less than $75,000 in 2019, you're eligible to get the check. If you're married and make less than $150,000 together, you're also eligible.

Here's how to figure out how much you'll get if you make more than $75,000 on a single income: the total will drop $5 for every $100 you make over the limit. So if you make $75,100, your check would be $595.

If you have a dependent who is under the age of 17, you will get an additional $600 per child. If the dependent is older than 17, like a college student, you won't receive more money.

And if you do not have a valid social security number, you are not eligible to get a payment.

Do you have to sign up to get a stimulus check?

Nope, you don't.

If you filed taxes in 2019, the IRS already has your information and can send you a check pretty easily. If they don't have your direct deposit, you'll want to check your mailbox.

How can you change the method of check delivery?

If you got your check via mail last time, it might be a good idea to switch to direct deposit. Visit the IRS website to learn how to direct deposit your refunds or stimulus checks.

If you get the check by mail and have moved, you can also change your address on the IRS website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.