ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the county and city will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, the new restrictions will require people to stay home when possible. Residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and take a walk in a public park, according to a press release.
This news comes a day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order to begin on Saturday.
Krewson will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to give more details on the new restrictions.
More Coronavirus Coverage
- These places are hiring temporary workers as coronavirus increases demands
- How you can help local food pantries during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘A hero in the truest sense’ | St. Louis County woman who died from COVID-19 was beloved healthcare worker
- Coronavirus cases jump to 73 people in Missouri Friday night
- Local hospitals change visitor policies due to coronavirus concerns