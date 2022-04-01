Dr. Kris Box's symptoms included muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat. She is currently isolating at home for five days, according to CDC guidance.

INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

IDH said Box tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic Monday night. Her symptoms included muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Box is isolating at home and will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls for her to isolate for five full days and allow her to return to work fully masked on the sixth day if her symptoms are improving.

Box also took a PCR test, which is being sent to a lab to determine if she has been infected with the omicron variant.

On Tuesday, IDH reported 8,533 new positive cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5%.

According to IDH, Box is fully vaccinated and got her booster dose in November. IDH reports there have been an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to have a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021.

Box previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. IDH said an estimated 15,000 Hoosiers have been re-infected with COVID-19.

