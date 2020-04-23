SEATTLE — It’s their way of saying thank you to everybody battling coronavirus on the front lines.

Starbucks will continue giving free brewed coffee to any customer who identifies as a first responder or worker supporting the healthcare industry through May 31. Those eligible will be given a tall hot or iced coffee.

The Starbucks coffee giveaway was initially set to end May 3.

Since the initiative was first launched on March 25, Starbucks said they have served more than 1 million free cups of coffee.

The offer is open to doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, paramedic, firefighters and police officers. The free coffee is available at participating Starbucks locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"To all the healthcare workers and first responders, you are not alone," Starbucks tweeted Thursday morning. "As you serve your communities, we're proud to serve you with 1 million free cups of coffee and counting. Thank you for all you do."

Starbucks has also been involved with helping food banks in the U.S. and Canada.

"Since closing its cafes in mid-March, Starbucks donated more than 700,000 meals, 62,000 gallons of milk and 1 million cans of Teavana Craft Iced Teas throughout the U.S. and Canada," the company said on its site.

