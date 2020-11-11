Indiana Stage 5 reopening plan to be rolled back; here's what it means

Gov. Holcomb announced the new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge. The roll back begins on Nov. 15.

INDIANA, USA — In a the state's weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that the state is scaling back their Stage 5 reopening plan. The decision comes as the state is seeing a current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The latest report is the highest daily total the state has reported since the pandemic began with 5,156 cases.

Holcomb cited several factors surrounding the state's response to the virus are reaching critical points including hospitalized patients, new COVID-19 patients and the 7-day positivity rate being more than 10%.

"Unfortunately too many of us have let our guard down," Holcomb said.

Stage 5 was initially implemented in September and allowed restaurants, stores and bars to operate at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place.

Part of moving back from Stage 5 of the state's reopening plan includes a requirement for businesses to post signs saying masks are required and to encourage social distancing.

Holcomb also asked people to limit visits at long-term care facilities and encouraged people to limit gatherings indoors.

The governor said they are trying to avoid businesses having to shutdown, so Hoosiers must take precautions now to stop the surge.

"Things will shutdown and decrease if we don't take action," State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box echoed.

Specific counties in both the "orange" and "red" will have added restrictions. Floyd, Clark, Jefferson and Scott are counties with the "orange" designations, according to ISDH.

For counties in orange, gatherings will be limited at 50 people. Larger events will need approval of the local health department. That includes limiting attendance at school athletic and other events to 25 percent.

Holcomb implored Hoosiers to continue social distancing and said that coronavirus is spread whenever people let their guards down.

The roll back of the reopening stage begins on Nov. 15 and will last through the end of the month.

You can watch Holcomb's full update here:

