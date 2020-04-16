LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good News, Pooch said she is finally starting to feel better but she still has that persistent cough but she is regaining her strength. Pooch said the health department might be able to complete their isolation on Saturday!



After staying at home since Mid-March, Pooch says she's looking so forward to being able to be out again. She had kind words for people who are taking proper precautions when they leave the house.

"My hat's off to them! they take the time to put those masks on and they're not comfortable. I've worn one now for three weeks now four weeks. and you know, you think, not again, but yes, again. do it. do it for the safety of your body and other people's breathing,” Pooch said.



John and Pooch both initially didn't want testing or treatment but now encourage anyone who could have COVID-19 symptoms to address them immediately.



"Go get tested, right away. better to be safe than sorry. things happen too fast. and they spread too fast. go out there and get tested."

Getting through the separation from her family has been tough on the Mason's. However, a few weeks back Pooch's children and great-grandchildren showed up at the house with blankets and chairs and scattered on the front lawn with music and laughter to lift everyone's spirits.



"And they carried on for half an hour, 45 minutes, then they picked everything up and left. but it was awesome. it was awesome,” Pooch said.



We've been talking about Pooch's husband John a lot, but he's been camera shy. On Friday WHAS11 might get him on camera to join us for our final check-in where we will discuss what we most look forward to when the safety guidelines are finally lifted.

