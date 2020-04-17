LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 has heard from Pooch for a full week about her experience with coronavirus, but her husband John who also had the virus was a little camera shy about sharing his experiences until now.



John Mason found out he was COVID-19 positive back in March and says he doesn't know where he got the virus, but it wasn't from traveling out of the country.

RELATED: 'I'm not used to being down': Kentucky woman shares journey back to good health while recovering from COVID-19



"The fairest I went was Home Depot,” John said.



John isn't a super talkative guy, but he did reiterate his appreciation for healthcare workers who took care of him during his four days away from his wife in the hospital alone.



"I wasn't feeling very well. I figured... I really thought I had the flu at the start,” John said.



However, the Mason's say they’re finally starting to feel better with the health department telling them they will likely be cleared on April 18.

RELATED: St. Matthews woman positive for COVID-19 shares journey



"Even though were going to be released from this hopefully tomorrow, we still won’t be going out. We wanna make sure it's gone,” Pooch said.



To wrap up the conversations WHAS11 has had this week, we asked John and Pooch if they had any parting words for people in this strange time.



"Just remember a Walt Disney scene last night... a dream that you wish will come true is ever so true, if you only believe. that’s my wish, each and every human being on this earth. to get well and make that dream come true,” Pooch said.

RELATED: Kentucky task force working to protect residents in long-term care facilities during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: WATCH LIVE | 11-day-old baby at home after COVID-19 diagnosis

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





