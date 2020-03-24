SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — An Amazon warehouse in Shepherdsville has been temporarily shut down after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Amazon said the affected employees are in quarantine and recovering. Any associate who had close contact with these individuals will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Amazon said it is following guidelines from the Bullitt County Health Department and is taking steps to make sure all of the other employees are safe.

All employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay. All hourly employees have unlimited unpaid time through April.

While the facility was implementing enhanced daily deep cleaning, Amazon said the Shepherdsville facility will be closed for additional sanitization out of an abundance of caution. There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

The Amazon spokesperson did not say what the other employees at the Shepherdsville facility will do while it’s closed. Last week, Amazon announced that it was looking to hire an additional 100,000 employees nationwide to keep up with increased demand.

The National Institutes of Health looked at how long COVID-19 can survive on surfaces and found the virus could survive for up to three days on stainless steel and plastic surfaces. The virus could survive for 24 hours on cardboard and only lasted a few hours in the air.

