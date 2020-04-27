LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear said 256 people were tested in Louisville as of 4 p.m Monday on the first day of the drive-thru testing site at Shawnee Park.

“They had everything set up so well and very professional," resident, Michael Smith said the process took about 15 minutes. "It was very well-organized."

People taking the self-administered nasal swab tests were handed out a mask and hand sanitizer.

"[The nasal swab] was a little uncomfortable, but I mean at least we can get the test out of the way," resident, Jason Smith said. "They basically held up some flashcards for us to read to find out if we're showing symptoms or things like that as we progress through."

Smith said his results could take two days. He was told those who test positive will receive a phone call while those who test negative will get an email.

Some people came to check out their symptoms.

"I just feel a high fever sometimes so that's why I came," resident, Muhammad Abei said.

Others just wanted peace of mind.

"I want [my mother] to be protected and I want myself to be protected," resident, Marie Brown said. "We'll be relieved to know for sure."

Brown and her 80-year-old mother, Imogene Cecil, took a 15-minute drive to Shawnee Park to get tested. They are both considered high-risk. Cecil has cancer and high blood pressure.

"So if we got [COVID-19], it would be bad," Brown said. "I just want to know that my family is safe, my friends are safe."

Mayor Greg Fischer said healthcare and frontline workers are a priority when it comes to testing in Louisville. Shawnee Park is open to anyone free of charge. Fischer and Governor Andy Beshear have both said Shawnee Park was chosen specifically to target African Americans because of disparities Kentucky is seeing.

"Our African American population is being unequally impacted so it was more important that we have testing more in dense areas where more African Americans live," Fischer said. "We want to make sure that the folks in West Louisville are getting priority for the testing."

Kroger is collecting zip codes. Fischer said the company will evaluate the data and adjust accordingly.

The goal is to conduct 330 tests each day for at least the next two weeks.

