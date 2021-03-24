Volunteers help combat senior isolation, depression during pandemic

Isolation can be especially harmful to older adults. Volunteers with SeniorCare Experts make sure the community has a meal and someone to talk to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and restrictions are loosening, but isolation and fear are still very real among the elderly community. When these people need resources or just someone to talk to, volunteers with a Louisville nonprofit make sure they are never alone.

SeniorCare Experts has been around for nearly 50 years, providing solutions and services for older adults and their families. Volunteers with the program make sure every person is taken care of, whether it's handling medical alerts or bringing medication and meals.

Every meal delivery is also a wellness check.

"They know them. They can recognize if there's a behavior change, if there is an appearance change," said Patty Dissell, the executive director for SeniorCare Experts. Dissell said the work they do is extremely important for both the physical and emotional health of the elderly community.

"They're isolated and they're alone and we have done everything we can to make sure that we're checking on them," she said.

According to the CDC, social isolation significantly increases a person's risk of premature death, particularly in older adults. It's a risk that rivals smoking, obesity and physical inactivity. Isolation is also associated with a nearly 50% increased risk of dementia.

Volunteers deliver about 150 meals every day, Monday through Friday. Due to the pandemic, they have a no-contact rule in place so volunteers leave the food on the porch and talk to each person from a safe distance.

If you'd like to volunteer with SeniorCare Experts, you can sign up on their website.

