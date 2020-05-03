LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Senate will vote on an amendment offered by U.S. Senator Rand Paul to the nearly $8 billion coronavirus supplemental that would pay for the legislation. The Senate is expected to vote on Dr. Paul’s amendment around 12 p.m. Thursday.

The House of Representatives approved an $8.3 billion aid to combat the coronavirus Wednesday.

Paul claims his amendment would "responsibly use taxpayer resources to reduce waster in paying for this."

“I support our government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus. We also owe it to the American people to do it in a way that avoids piling billions more in debt on their backs. My amendment responsibly uses taxpayer resources by reducing waste to pay for this new spending,” Paul said.

Paul’s amendment would rescind unobligated FY 2020 balances for the East-West Center, which was highlighted in the Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2019 Congressional Pig Book on wasteful spending.

You can read Dr. Paul’s amendment HERE.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.