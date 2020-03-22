LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Scott County health department received documentation this morning that the county has its first death due to coronavirus.

The patient was in their 50s and had a pre-existing condition. They have been self-quarantining at their residence where they passed early this morning, the health department said.

RELATED: How many cases of coronavirus are there in Indiana?

“We send condolences to the family and friends of the one who passed. This is a stark reminder of the severity of this disease. We as a community must listen to the guidance of the experts and practice all the ways to not spread this disease including social distancing. We all must protect those who are most vulnerable," Scott Co. health officer, Dr. R. Kevin Rogers said.



The Scott Co. health department also said that there are "conflicting reports" of a second documented case of coronavirus in Scott County.

The Indiana government website for coronavirus only has one listed case for the county.

This is the fourth death from the virus in the state.

For additional information about novel coronavirus in Indiana, click here.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.