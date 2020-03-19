LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's modified business as usual at Scarlet's Bakery with a table perched at the front door, no entry into the bakery but smiling volunteers still greeting Shelby Park Residents and handing out sack lunches to those who need them



“We've been in this neighborhood for 5 years to make sure we could provide the people of our neighborhood something that was healthy,” Rachelle Starr, Owner of Scarlets Bakery, said.



Dianne Adams says she walks past the bakery daily on her way home, today is the first time she stopped in



“I came around and said, if I could get a sack lunch go home and eat, I didn't feel like cookin nothin',” Dianne Adams, resident of the neighborhood, said.



Despite the dreary weather, a small crowd did come out to grab the brown bag with a sandwich, piece of fruit and snack inside!



The staff at Scarlet’s Bakery are sporting extra precautionary gear like Lysol and gloves all while practicing social distancing.



Thursday's project was a collaboration between the bakery and Access Ventures which is an investment group. They donated the food, while the bakery put it together and served it to the public –for free!



“We're trying to do everything creative we can within the restrictions to stay open and keep our staff employed,” Starr said.



While owner Rachelle Starr says her business has taken a hit amid this pandemic, she's preserving her mission of serving her community any way she can.



“We're all in this together, it’s not just impacting scarlet's bakery its impacting everyone,” Starr said.

The group will be handing out more lunches on March 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shelby Park.

