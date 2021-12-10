Households in select Louisville ZIP codes eligible for free, at-home COVID-19 test kits

Through the Say Yes! to COVID Test program, families in 16 Jefferson County ZIP codes can receive a pack of free rapid COVID tests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in select ZIP codes can now order the materials they need to test themselves for COVID-19 at home.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city's participation in the Say Yes! COVID Test program Tuesday. Louisville is one of eight cities chosen for the initiative created by the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mayor Fischer said families living in 16 targeted ZIP codes are eligible to receive a package filled with eight at-home rapid test kits. The packages can be picked up at a local community partner or can be ordered online.

According to a release, the targeted ZIP codes were chosen based on high rates of COVID-19, low vaccination rates and a higher concentration of essential workers.

Connie Mendel, the assistant director for the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said the at-home test kits will help provide families with peace of mind, especially if they believe someone in their household may be showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"With most kids now back in school, parents face a new everyday concern: determining whether their child’s latest cough or sneeze might be a sign of COVID-19,” Mendel said.

Since the tests are not administered by a healthcare official, Mendel said the tests likely cannot be used to fulfill a "proof of negative test" requirement enforced by many airlines, event venues and workplaces.

Residents participating in the program are encouraged to take the tests twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their local schools, workplaces and communities.

The target ZIP codes for the Say Yes! COVID Test program are 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258, 40272.

People living in those areas can order the test kits through this link or at one of ten participating community locations. More locations are expected to be added to the list, which can be seen here.

Mendel said the program provides up to a million tests, which means the 8-kit packages will be available for 125,000 eligible households.

According to city data, there were more than 2,600 total COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-related deaths confirmed in the last week in Jefferson County.

