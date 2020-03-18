SEATTLE — Russell Wilson and Ciara pledged to do their part in the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday night.

"We've decided to partner with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we're going to donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference," said Russell Wilson in a video posted to Ciara's Twitter account.

"We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference, everything that we do together makes a difference and together we will conquer this tough time that we're going through," added Ciara.

The couple also encouraged people to practice social distancing in the video. They expressed concern and condolences for people losing loved ones due to the virus and also people losing their jobs.

The couple ended the video by saying this: "Praying for you guys. Praying for everyone out there. Love you guys."

If you'd like to watch the full video, see the tweet below:

