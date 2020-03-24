LOUISVILLE, Ky. — River House is offering groceries to-go after Governor Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Each day, River House posts a list of meats, seafood, sides, soups, fresh produce, and dairy products on its Facebook page.

River House is also offering a variety of family-style dinners for those who need a night off from cooking. Sealed bottles of wine, beer, liquor, and cocktail mixers are available to-go!

Customers can shop for what they like and order for pickup between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. daily.

There is a $25 minimum order. An additional 10% fee goes directly to hourly employees to help them during this difficult time.

The Grocery list is updated daily

Beef / Fish / Poultry

Certified Black Angus Flat Iron 10oz each $8.50

Certified Black Angus Filet 8oz each $12

Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin 7oz each $5

U-10 Diver Scallops by the pound $23

Fresh Shucked Gulf Oysters by pint $8

8oz CAB Burger each $3

7oz Atlantic Salmon Filet each $6

5oz Chicken Breasts each $2.50

Certified Black Angus Beef Ribeye $15

Cubed Beef Tips (Stir-fry Meat) by pound $8.50

7oz Atlantic Cod each $5

Sides / Soups

Family Style Ratatouille $8

Family Style Butternut Squash Gratin $10

Pico de Gallo by pint $5

Pint of Smoked Chicken Chowder $10

Pint of Loaded Potato Soup $10

Produce / Dairy

Red Tomatoes by pound $3

Zucchini by pound $2.50

Yellow Squash by pound $2.50

Carrots by pound $1

Celery by bunch $2

Avocados by each $2

Butter by pound $4

Eggs by the dozen $2

Strawberries by the pound $6

Blueberries by half pint $5

Blackberries by half pint $4

Romaine Lettuce by the head $2

Baby Spinach by the pound $6

Bok Choy per pound $3

Heavy Cream by Quart $6

Lemons (pack of 6) $3.50

Limes (pack of 6) $3

Oranges (pack of 6) $4.50

Brussel Sprouts by pound $4

Cilantro by bunch $1.50

Green Onions by pound $3

Sliced Havarti by ½ pound $4

Sliced Muenster by ½ pound $3

