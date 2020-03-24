LOUISVILLE, Ky. — River House is offering groceries to-go after Governor Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Each day, River House posts a list of meats, seafood, sides, soups, fresh produce, and dairy products on its Facebook page.
River House is also offering a variety of family-style dinners for those who need a night off from cooking. Sealed bottles of wine, beer, liquor, and cocktail mixers are available to-go!
Customers can shop for what they like and order for pickup between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. daily.
There is a $25 minimum order. An additional 10% fee goes directly to hourly employees to help them during this difficult time.
The Grocery list is updated daily
Beef / Fish / Poultry
Certified Black Angus Flat Iron 10oz each $8.50
Certified Black Angus Filet 8oz each $12
Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin 7oz each $5
U-10 Diver Scallops by the pound $23
Fresh Shucked Gulf Oysters by pint $8
8oz CAB Burger each $3
7oz Atlantic Salmon Filet each $6
5oz Chicken Breasts each $2.50
Certified Black Angus Beef Ribeye $15
Cubed Beef Tips (Stir-fry Meat) by pound $8.50
7oz Atlantic Cod each $5
Sides / Soups
Family Style Ratatouille $8
Family Style Butternut Squash Gratin $10
Pico de Gallo by pint $5
Pint of Smoked Chicken Chowder $10
Pint of Loaded Potato Soup $10
Produce / Dairy
Red Tomatoes by pound $3
Zucchini by pound $2.50
Yellow Squash by pound $2.50
Carrots by pound $1
Celery by bunch $2
Avocados by each $2
Butter by pound $4
Eggs by the dozen $2
Strawberries by the pound $6
Blueberries by half pint $5
Blackberries by half pint $4
Romaine Lettuce by the head $2
Baby Spinach by the pound $6
Bok Choy per pound $3
Heavy Cream by Quart $6
Lemons (pack of 6) $3.50
Limes (pack of 6) $3
Oranges (pack of 6) $4.50
Brussel Sprouts by pound $4
Cilantro by bunch $1.50
Green Onions by pound $3
Sliced Havarti by ½ pound $4
Sliced Muenster by ½ pound $3
