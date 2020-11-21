Rev. Kevin Cosby 'doing quite well' after testing positive for COVID-19

He asked the community to pray for him and said he will continue to provide updates on how he is doing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pastor of St. Stephen Church and President of Simmons College, Reverend Kevin Cosby, announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video message on Facebook, Cosby said he found out he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night. He reports he is "doing quite well" with mild symptoms and no respiratory problems.

"This disease is very opportunistic and I contracted it. So, I just want to encourage you to learn from my example, that you would do everything you can to prevent yourself from contracting this disease and go get checked out," Cosby said.

In the video, Cosby spoke with Dr. Giovanne Rondo of GObile MD who gave tips on staying safe during the pandemic, such as wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining physical distance.

Cosby's announcement comes just after Governor Andy Beshear issued new statewide restrictions as cases surge in Kentucky. Beshear also provided recommendations for houses of worship to meet virtually through December 13.

"I think his leadership in our state has been absolutely phenomenal. I'm just so proud of him," Cosby said.

Cosby asked the community to pray for him and said he will continue to provide updates on how he is doing.

