FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will order all restaurants and bars close to in-person dining, "hopefully" starting tonight at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.

Beshear said restaurants and bars can still deliver or use drive-thrus, and said officials are looking into allowing carry-out. He also said people who can support local restaurants should by ordering delivery in the coming weeks.

"We're going to do everything we can to help with the financial impact," Beshear said. "It's not lost on me that most of these are small businesses."

He will also waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who may be laid off in the coming weeks. He will waive work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.

Beshear the step, though difficult, is necessary to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.

Kroger and Walmart have both adjusted store hours for cleaning and restocking items as customers clear shelves amid COVID-19 concerns. Several people have reported difficulty finding everyday items like toilet paper due to mass purchases.

Kentucky has reported 21 cases of coronavirus, including one death in Bourbon County. The man who died, Beshear said, died as a result of coronavirus and other issues.

